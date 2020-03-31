Cadets from Show Low Squadron 210, Civil Air Patrol/USAF Auxiliary were busy recently providing support to two area community events.
Cadets were in attendance at the Sequoia Village School Spring Literacy program. Their duty was to support with Aerospace Education by providing and helping children make and fly paper airplanes. Cadets also helped other organizations set up their displays. A great first time attendance by CAP.
