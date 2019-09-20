SHOW LOW — Students at Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School in Show Low are equipped with new Chromebooks this fall as the result of a Sparklight initiative designed to improve student access to technology in schools. Sparklight will present the Chromebooks during a special event at the school at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Now in its sixth year, the Sparklight Cares program provides Chromebooks to Title I schools in the markets it serves.
Sparklight Senior Vice President of Technology Services Ken Johnson said that access to technology in schools is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, and that donating Chromebooks to Title I schools will help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.
“While many school systems are taking big steps and working to give every student and every teacher access to the technology and tools they need to learn, not all schools have access to funding to support this effort,” Johnson said. “Because we believe so strongly in improving education through the use of technology, we want to do our part to support the communities we serve.”
Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School Principal Kevin Hall said that the Chromebooks will be used for instruction, interventions, and testing.
“We appreciate Sparklight’s generosity in donating these Chromebooks,” Hall said. “The use of technology in the classroom enables our students to be more prepared as they move up in grade levels and allows them to be more successful in the world they are living in.”
Sparklight’s Show Low Operations Manager Derrick Hallman said that Sparklight is committed to strengthening and improving the Show Low community, not only through its products and services, but through support of the local community.
“Our Sparklight associates are passionate about giving back to the community where they live and work,” Hallman said. “We know that improving access to technology in our schools will improve education and benefit our community for the long term.”
For more information, call 602-364-6372.
