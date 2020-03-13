Students honor Officer Kellywood

Theodore Roosevelt students honored fallen officer David Kellywood. In order to embed a sense of loyalty and desire to carry on Officer Kellywood’s example to serve his community, the staff at TRS has involved their students in preparing these posters and donated food to benefit the Kellywood family. Both the students and staff want to send their sincere condolences to the family and community for this great loss.

 Courtesy photo

