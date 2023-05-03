The Navajo County Community Connection for Overdose Prevention is declaring Tuesday as National Fentanyl Awareness Day.
NCCCOP is a Show Low-based program operating in a state ranked “12th highest in the nation for individuals 12 and up misusing and abusing prescription drugs,” according to its website.
The most common of those prescription drugs is fentanyl, a drug the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement’s website refers to as “approximately 100 times more potent than morphine” and “50 times more potent than heroin.”
NCCCOP aims to educate residents on “the true facts about fentanyl, the ones the evening news normally doesn’t cover,” according to the organization's program manager, Linda Teague.
Teague noted many Navajo County residents are “dying at alarming rates” due to even minor uses of the dangerous synthetic opioid.
“The popular phrase is 'one pill can kill,' but that’s not just a catchphrase. It’s the cold, hard truth,” Teague said.
“Before, you could try it once and be lucky enough to survive; but with fentanyl, people aren’t living long enough to regret the decision.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services estimates more than five people overdose on opioids and die each day in the state.
“Programs like DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) didn’t work,” Teague said. “Scaring kids didn’t work, so (all we) can do is expand on resources and try and get the word out.”
Teague said most schools, especially those in rural areas, struggle with drug education due to limited resources and stretched budgets.
She stressed the importance of parents “taking charge and starting discussions” with their children regarding the dangers of exposure to fentanyl.
“Small communities, like us, can take big strides in the fight against the drug epidemic we’re seeing in Navajo County and in other places, big and small, across the U.S.,” Teague said.
“Discussions like this go hand-in-hand with discussions about rehabilitation, treatment and how drug use not only affects the user, but the community they live in.”
According to Teague, a study performed by American Addiction Centers found that more than half of all Americans work, live with or are related to someone with substance-abuse problems.
In her regular work with NCCCOP, she distributes naloxone throughout the White Mountains and is often “thrown back” to hear that many don’t know what the drug is or how it works.
“Substance-abuse problems, and everything that comes along with that, don't discriminate,” she said. “It’s in our community and it’s up to us to read up on it and make sure we’re keeping as many people as possible safe.”
