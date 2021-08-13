SHOW LOW — As many people prepare to go back to school and back to the office, the need for blood donations remains steady.
Vitalant urges all eligible blood donors to schedule their next donation appointment now to ensure patients have access to a readily available blood supply.
The need for type O blood is especially critical. Type O is the most transfused blood type. O-negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Platelet donations are also critically needed. Platelets must be transfused within a week of donation and are used to help cancer patients, organ transplant patients, people who have open heart surgery and to those with blood disorders.
Public blood drives by city
Pinetop
Thursday, Aug. 19, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S Penrod
Show Low
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites Show Low, 1501 E. Woolford Road
Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Summit Healthcare, Bldg. C – Conference Room A, 4951 S. White Mountain Road
Springerville
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Springerville-Eagar Community, American Legion Post 30, 825 E. Main St.
It’s the blood already on the shelf that helps save lives during disasters and everyday emergencies.
New donors are also vital to meeting patient needs. First-time donors with Vitalant can now get a glimpse at their blood type immediately when they donate. Lab confirmation of blood type results and other useful health information is available about a week after donation in the donor’s online account.
COVID-19 protocols
Those who received a Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met. Vitalant follows strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients, and staff, including social distancing and other precautions. Face masks are required for all donors where state or local jurisdictions or blood drive sponsors mandate. Otherwise, masks are only required for donors who are not fully vaccinated.
