WMRMC Auxiliary announces recipients of scholarship program

SPRINGERVILLE — Looking back at the accomplishments of the White Mountain Regional Medical Center Auxiliary (WMRMCA) I found that the Auxiliary began awarding scholarships in 1977 to residents in the WMRMC service area. We wonder what each of the recipients is doing now.
The scholarship committee received 26 applications this year. After much discussion and evaluating the applicants, the committee awarded nine scholarships for a total of $5,750 to the following:
Trevor Ballejos graduated from St. Johns High School last year. Career plan includes achieving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.
Jourdan Brown will complete her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in the summer of 2020. She works full time at White Mountain Regional Medical Center and Apache County Health Department.
Brionna Finch has a career goal to get her Bachelors of Science in Nursing. Brionna spent many hours in the hospital with her premature babies and saw firsthand the role that a nurse played in her babies care. Since that time she has wanted to become a nurse.
Ramsey Finch is currently in the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Northern Arizona University. She will start her clinical rotation next year. She works as a registered nurse at White Mountain Regional Medical Center and Sunrise Air Ambulance.
Marian Gomez is a Round Valley High School graduate. She will be working on her Associates of Science in Nursing at Northern Arizona University.
Lisa McCall will complete her internship in the Family Nurse Practitioner program in 2020. She plans to serve as a primary care provider in Round Valley. In addition to attending school she also works at White Mountain Regional Medical Center and Mountain Avenue Clinic.
Donna M. Morrison will graduate in 2020 with her Bachelors of Science in Nursing. This summer she did an eight week externship at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.
Ashlee Nicoll will graduate in 2020 and plans to work in our community as a Family Nurse Practitioner. As a Registered Nurse she has continued to work at White Mountain Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room.
Janelle C. Peña graduated from Round Valley High School this year. Her plans include getting her PhD in Bio-Medical Engineering. She wants to help those who struggle with disabilities by contributing to prosthetics or surgical advancements.
The WMRMC Auxiliary would like to thank all the applicants who applied for the 2019 Health Care Field Scholarship. We wish we were able to provide funding for everyone.
They would also like to thank everyone who purchased a handmade quilt raffle ticket from a White Mountain Regional Medical Center Auxiliary member. As you can see you were part of making a difference in the lives of nine individuals.
