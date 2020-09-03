The White Mountain chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMIWMAZ) monthly meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 pm. This free meeting will be conducted via ZOOM.
Tuesday's dynamic speaker will be Jennifer Rivera, LPC, with Summit Healthcare's Integrated Behavioral Health Department. Jennifer launched the successful, well-attended series of Anxiety Management workshops at the Snowflake Health Center last year.
How to attend - If you are not on the distribution list, please send an email to namiwhitemountains@gmail.com or call 928-298-1914. You will receive an email from our NAMI Communications system with the link to join the meeting. Also visit the website at: www.namiwmaz.org for more information about NAMI programs, including printable brochures for quick reference. NAMI updates are quickly accessible on Facebook at NAMIWhiteMountainsAZ
Member Meetings are generally the second and fourth first Tuesday of the month and are held via Zoom technology in order to observe the restrictions on in-person meetings.
NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Started in 1979 as a small group of families around a kitchen table, NAMI has blossomed into the nation's leading voice on mental health, providing advocacy, education, support and public awareness. Today NAMI has more than 600 local Affiliates and 48 State Organizations.
The NAMI White Mountains, AZ chapter began in 2017 and welcomes everyone to join in the work to eliminate the stigma of the serious health issue of mental illness.
