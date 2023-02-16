TEMPE — The play “Safe at Home” is one of the most unique shows to come through ASU’s theater program. Rather than the audience sitting down in seats, “tour guides” navigate the audience across nine scenes throughout Tempe Diablo Stadium. Ranging from public places like the stadium’s concourse and the men’s bathroom, to areas the average person rarely gets to see like the clubhouse and press box, it’s a viewing experience unlike any other.

It also tackles subjects not often seen during productions about sports.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.