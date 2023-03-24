Vaccine 16

An employee gets a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in March of 2021 at a special vaccination site Bashas' set up for its employees. More than 2.8 million vaccine doses had been distributed in Arizona to 1.8 million people as of Monday, according to state data.

 Travis Robertson/Cronkite News (2021)

PHOENIX — Businesses in Arizona would be fined if they deny their employees religious exemptions for the flu vaccine and any vaccine with emergency authorization under a GOP proposal on its way to the governor’s desk. 

State law already allows employees to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine based on religious beliefs. But Senate Bill 1250, sponsored by a former nurse, would extend that right to any other vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under emergency conditions, like the initial COVID-19 vaccine was. It would also extend the exemption to the annual influenza vaccine. 

