Arizona Capitol
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Arizona veterans struggling with their mental health want new solutions, and Dr. Sue Sisley believes that psilocybin, the psychedelic ingredient in “magic mushrooms,” could be the answer.

But so far the only controlled trials of psilocybin to treat medical conditions have used a synthetic, one-molecule version of the substance, which is vastly different from a whole mushroom, which contains hundreds of compounds. And anecdotally, people who use mushrooms illegally at home are seeing much better results than those in the trials.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.