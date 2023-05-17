BRHS NHS at d'backs game may 9 2023

Blue Ridge NHS members Carrie Vest, from left, Caroline Hoyt, Dillon Brown and Logan Joe receive their blood drive championship banner at Chase Field.

 Courtesy of BRHS

It's a common enough complaint that hearing it causes a sigh and a roll of the eyes. "Kids today. They don't want to do anything, they don't want to be anything, they have no ambition and they'd just as soon be lazy as do any actual work."

This has never been true, of course, and the National Honor Society students at Blue Ridge High School stand as most-recent contrary evidence.

