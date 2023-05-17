It's a common enough complaint that hearing it causes a sigh and a roll of the eyes. "Kids today. They don't want to do anything, they don't want to be anything, they have no ambition and they'd just as soon be lazy as do any actual work."
This has never been true, of course, and the National Honor Society students at Blue Ridge High School stand as most-recent contrary evidence.
Working with blood-donor organization Vitalant, Blue Ridge's NHS students joined forces with more than 100 other Arizona schools to organize blood drives at high schools statewide. Vitalant offers motivation in the form of the High School Challenge, which is sponsored by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Blood drives are indispensable to health care in Arizona, and one out of every six donations is made by a person aged 16-19.
This year's challenge resulted in more than 18,000 donations being made at high schools — and BRHS rose to the occasion by not only winning the competition in its division statewide, but also earning a platinum award for placing in the top 10 for donations among Arizona schools of all sizes.
In addition to the honor of having won the division and platinum awards, the students were given the bonus of a trip to a Diamondbacks game on May 9, where they received their championship banner on the field and were announced to the crowd in a pregame ceremony.
“It was a long day, but totally worth it,” said Dillon Brown, a Blue Ridge junior and the incoming NHS vice president.
Graduating senior and NHS treasurer Caroline Hoyt agreed. “Being on the field before the game was very cool — it was a huge thank-you to all of us for our time and effort over the past year.”
Each year Blue Ridge NHS hosts three blood drives as part of its community service mission. This year’s blood drive co-chairs were NHS president Carrie Vest and NHS vice president Lucy Flake, both graduating seniors. The upcoming year’s blood drive will be chaired by incoming president Brooke Horne and treasurer Lexie Ordinola.
This year Blue Ridge's NHS students performed more than 1200 hours of community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.