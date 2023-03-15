Navajo County Spelling Bee
From left, Navajo County Spelling Bee champion Zane Gibbs, runner-up Cassidy Carey and third-place speller Ram Dimaliwat hold their trophies at the Feb. 17 competition in Snowflake.

 Navajo County Schools

A 13-year-old student from Blue Ridge Junior High School won the Navajo County Spelling Bee last month.

“Augment” was the winning word for eighth grader Zane Gibbs at the spelling bee held on Feb. 17 at the Snowflake auditorium. A total of 37 students competed in the spelling bee. The runner-up was fifth grader Cassidy Carey from Winslow, and third place was taken by Blue Ridge fourth grader Ram Dimaliwat.

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

