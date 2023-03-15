A 13-year-old student from Blue Ridge Junior High School won the Navajo County Spelling Bee last month.
“Augment” was the winning word for eighth grader Zane Gibbs at the spelling bee held on Feb. 17 at the Snowflake auditorium. A total of 37 students competed in the spelling bee. The runner-up was fifth grader Cassidy Carey from Winslow, and third place was taken by Blue Ridge fourth grader Ram Dimaliwat.
“Students who read well and have strong vocabularies tend to do well in spelling bees,” said Jalyn Gerlich, Navajo County superintendent of schools. “We know that it’s the stepping stone to a variety of other academic pursuits. Students who study words tend to make great progress academically. In competing in spelling bees, students gain confidence and learn they can improve with effort.”
More than 480,000 Arizona students participate in spelling bees each year, according to Arizona Educational Foundation.
Zane will be representing Navajo County when he competes at the state Spelling Bee on Saturday in Phoenix. The state Spelling Bee will be hosted by the AEF. Zane will compete against 26 other spelling bee contestants.
“Spelling bees are important for those students who are interested in vocabulary, word origin and being able to compete. Giving all students the opportunity to compete in what they are passionate about is important,” said Gerlich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.