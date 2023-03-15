There are two kinds of green ice cream, both of which are fine, depending on your mood: Mint chocolate chip and pistachio. For a nicely-roasted nutty flavor, pistachios are hard to beat; here’s a no-churn pistachio ice cream recipe from Simply Scratch.
No-churn means you don’t need an ice-cream maker; you just prepare, then put everything in the freezer. For this recipe, you will need a food processor, though.
Ingredients
1 cup pistachios, shelled and lightly salted, plus more for topping ice cream
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated milk)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups heavy whipping cream
Green food coloring (optional)
Instructions
Add pistachios to your food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Processor until a smooth butter forms. This could take a little bit, so have patience.
In a large mxing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, pistachio butter and vanilla. Stir until thoroughly combined.
Pour the heavy whipping cream into a separate mixing bowl. Using a hand held mixer, mix on high-speed until stiff peaks form.
Add the the whipped cream to the bowl with the pistachio mixture. Using a large spatula, gently and carefully fold the two together using big sweeps until combined and no streaks remain. Don’t rush this step.
If using food coloring, add it now and fold it into the mixture.
Pour the ice cream base into a freezer-safe dish and sprinkle ½ cup of chopped pistachios over top. Alternatively, fold the nuts into the mixture before pouring into the pan.
Place the pan into your freezer for 4 hours or longer.
Before serving, place the ice cream on the counter for 20 mintues or until soft enough to scoop.
