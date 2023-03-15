Pistachio ice cream
There are two kinds of green ice cream, both of which are fine, depending on your mood: Mint chocolate chip and pistachio. For a nicely-roasted nutty flavor, pistachios are hard to beat; here’s a no-churn pistachio ice cream recipe from Simply Scratch.

No-churn means you don’t need an ice-cream maker; you just prepare, then put everything in the freezer. For this recipe, you will need a food processor, though.

