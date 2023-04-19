Sirius Baca has a passion for engineering.
The Blue Ridge High School senior has been involved with the school's NASA Rover team since his freshman year, he’s part of the build team and the traveling team that competes against other schools, he's the team's project coordinator, and he is also involved in several extracurricular activities and belongs to the National Honor Society.
That passion has paid off in a big way: Baca has received acceptance letters from no fewer than eight colleges and universities. The schools are Columbia University, Cornell University, Georgia Institute of Technology, UC-Berkeley, University of Michigan, ASU Honors College, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and UC-San Diego.
“These institutions represent the pinnacle of academic excellence and I am profoundly honored to have been offered a place among their ranks,” Baca said.
He has not decided which institution he will attend but he does know he will pursue engineering.
“I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and I am eager to embrace the intellectual and personal growth that will accompany my university experience,” Baca said.
He's racked up plenty of current experience to prepare him for his future, too. In addition to his time on the Rover team, he's participated in Blue Ridge's Advanced Placement program, the Solar Go-Kart Team, the physics and engineering team and the golf team. He was putting his skills to use as early as the ninth grade.
“During my freshman year in high school, I was able to work with Banner Hospital in collaboration with STEM teachers to apply my knowledge of design and 3D printing to create a solution to the ventilator shortage due to COVID-19," Baca said.
"I was instrumental in the design of a cheap, functional and easily producible ventilation system that was utilized at Banner Hospital to manage seriously ill patients in the intensive care units."
His years with Blue Ridge have also taught him to appreciate teamwork.
“As an aspiring engineer, the opportunity to work with the NASA Rover team was an incredible chance for me to gain hands-on experience in designing and building complex systems with real-world applications," Baca said.
"Being part of both the traveling and building team has given me a unique perspective on the process of bringing a project from conception to reality."
What he appreciates most about working with the Rover team is “the opportunity to learn new skills, apply conceptual engineering methods to real-life applications and the ability to work with a team. Everyone brings a unique set of skills to the table, and it's amazing to see how we can collaborate to achieve our goals,” Baca said.
At a time when many high school seniors are considering taking it easy and coasting through their final few weeks of school, Baca hasn't slowed his pace.
“Currently, I am enrolled in the demanding course of AP Research, in which I am undertaking an independent research project aimed at analyzing the intricate correlation between the Western Apache language and its associated cultural knowledge,” Baca said.
Along with his acceptance to so many institutions, Baca has been awarded the Egleston Scholarship from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. This is one of Columbia University’s most prestigious awards, given to the top 1% of applicants, which equates to about 20 students per year.
“Being among this elite group of scholars is an honor and I am grateful for the opportunities that this scholars program will provide me should I choose to attend Columbia. Through this prestigious scholars program, I am granted a stipend for research and educational pursuits and have increased access to research and internship,” Baca said.
Baca attributes his success in school to the support of those around him.
“While the prospect of being accepted to such highly prestigious institutions may suggest a level of intellectual brilliance on my part, this is not the case. Rather, I attribute this great honor to the support of those who have been instrumental in my academic journey, including my family, teachers, friends and mentors who have encouraged and inspired me along the way,” Baca said.
“Achieving great honors is never a solitary journey, and I am no exception. As I reflect upon my academic journey and the great honor that I have received, I am deeply grateful for the individuals who have supported and encouraged me along the way.”
