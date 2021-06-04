Fort Apache — The Fort Apache Heritage Foundation has been approved to receive a $100,000 Our Town grant. This is one of 63 grants awarded only a handful of these grant have gone to tribes or tribal organizations.
“As the country works toward a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce this Our Town funding. These awards will support cross-sector partnerships such as the one lead by the Fort Apache Heritage Foundation that demonstrate the power of the arts to help communities create a better future for themselves.” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers.
White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood said, “Empowering Apache cultural practitioners, artists, entrepreneurs, and creators of all sorts (including Theodore Roosevelt School staff and students) to direct the professional architectural and visitor experience designers is just what's needed. This work will lay culturally appropriate foundations for the first complete effort to present and interpret Fort Apache and TR School to local and non-local visitors. Our community needs and deserves a safe and beautiful place to commemorate our history and create the next chapters in our collective lives.”
