The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains is hosting their 19th Biannual Art Show, May 29 through June 13. Entry forms and show information is available at the art center at 251 Penrod in Show Low, or on the AAWM website under the special events tab.
Work can be delivered on Tues., May 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Wed., May 27, 10 a.m. to noon.
If you are an artist living in Arizona, bring your work for this show. Rest assured that volunteers will be wearing masks, and you can drop your work with the entry fees and forms in the foyer and our volunteers will take care of it from there.
The show will be open for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. Thurs. through Sat., May 29, through June 13.
