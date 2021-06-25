Two-session exercise classes instructed by Violet Borens are held at 9 and 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday at the pavilion outside the Show Low Aquatic Center. They will be held through July 8 and from July 12-Aug. 5.
The first class for Mondays and Wednesdays will be gentle yoga and the second class seated exercises.
The first class for Tuesdays and Thursdays will be tai chi yang form and the second class will be chi kung.
There is a monthly fee of $30 per class. To register, contact the Show Low Family Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.