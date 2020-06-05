This event will be held in the beautiful town of Heber/Overgaard from August 7 through August 9. The trail names and locations are named after alien encounters. This will be the first annual event of its kind in this town.
There will be four different guided trail rides throughout the forest. You will be able to choose one each day of the event. The trails will differ in miles and they will take you through beautiful scenery and wildlife. There will be a leader and a follower of each of the rides to make sure everyone is safe and doesn’t get lost.
For more information go to the website www.fireintheskyfunrun.com.
