The annual Evening with the Arts youth talent show will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the Round Valley High School auditorium at 555 N. Butler in Eagar.
This is a fun-filled evening with wonderful talent provided by local youth in grades 3·12.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for students and $20 for family and will be sold at the door.
This event is sponsored by Preceptor Xi Foundation, Beta Sigma Phi and Alpha Omega Chapter. All proceeds benefit scholarships to local high school seniors.
