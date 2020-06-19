Winner takes all.
The 2020 Ultimate White Mountain Get Away Raffle opened Thursday 5/14/20. This year is better than ever with over $186,000 in prizes! Only 3,950 tickets will be sold and the winner takes all! A Jayco Greyhawk Motorhome, Ranger Polaris XP 1000 with a trailer for hauling, 1.4 acres of land in Eagar, Arizona and $25,000 in cold hard cash!
Best of all, all proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley and the Springerville-Eagar Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The drawing will be held Saturday, August 29, 7 p.m. at Avery's. Great Causes - Great Odds - Great Prizes. Get your ticket today. WhiteMountainGetAwayRaffle.com
