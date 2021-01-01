To Our Family & Friends
Our mom, Celia Parkinson, turns 90 years young on Jan. 1, 2021. Because of Covid 19 we are unable to give her a party. She loves getting cards in the mail, so we’re asking everyone, who can, to send her a card to 1121 Peterson Rd. Lakeside, AZ 85929. Our goal is 90 cards. Thanks and Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.