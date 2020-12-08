SPRINGERVILLE/EAGAR – Dec. 19, A Round Valley Christmas, Music in the Park at Ramsey Park from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Music features Chris Isaacs, Cowboy Poet. There will also be Holiday Hay Rides from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the park.
