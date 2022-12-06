AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax-filing help to those who need it most. The foundation is looking for compassionate and friendly people to join their team this upcoming tax season. They will provide training and support to help you learn new skills and, following completion of training, you may join them in providing tax preparation services one day a week at the Round Valley Public Library located at 179 S. Main St. in Eagar. Local services are provided from Feb. 1 through the end of the tax year in April. If you are interested in volunteering, please call Betty J. Smith at 928-245-6166. You can also apply at aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-227-7669.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide looking for volunteers
Jacob Hernandez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Lakeside father searches for missing daughter
- Chock gets 26.5 years in prison for bike race carnage
- Guy Wilhelm
- Show Low Police log
- Holiday season offers many merry and local events
- NCSO drug dog "Kilo" makes another bust
- Bethany Oldham
- Javier Martinez
- NCSO weekly activity
- Show Low residents pay 20% less on monthly expenses
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- NCSO drug dog "Kilo" makes another bust (9)
- Letters (6)
- Developer wants zoning change near the Y (6)
- Gas prices affect Arizonians' Thanksgiving travels (5)
- WHY DOES JOE BIDEN HATE US? (4)
- Navajo County hopes to save historic Pinedale school (4)
- School Districts face financial disaster (3)
- Springerville P&Z denies CUPs for marijuana dispensaries (3)
- SL man indicted for July 4 threats to Rogers (2)
- Show Low residents pay 20% less on monthly expenses (2)
- Chock gets 26.5 years in prison for bike race carnage (2)
- Letters (2)
- Snowflake/Taylor vets reflect on their service (2)
- Making Sense by Michael Reagan (1)
- Letters (1)
- DO WE PANDER? YES, WE DO! (1)
- AZ veteran and athlete honored after Veterans Day (1)
- SL chamber welcomes new executive director (1)
- Making Sense by Michael Reagan (1)
- Degrees of Silliness (1)
- Republicans cruise to victory in State Legislative District 7 (1)
- Letters (1)
- Taxes, Can’t Live with Them, But….! (1)
- Show Low Chamber welcomes Monica's Cafe (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.