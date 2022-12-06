AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax-filing help to those who need it most. The foundation is looking for compassionate and friendly people to join their team this upcoming tax season. They will provide training and support to help you learn new skills and, following completion of training, you may join them in providing tax preparation services one day a week at the Round Valley Public Library located at 179 S. Main St. in Eagar. Local services are provided from Feb. 1 through the end of the tax year in April. If you are interested in volunteering, please call Betty J. Smith at 928-245-6166. You can also apply at aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-227-7669.

