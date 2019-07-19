The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts presents The Cowboy Way as part of their 2019 Concert Series. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Tickets are $20. Reserve your ticket(s) online at www.AAWMCenterfortheArts.com or stop by the Arts Alliance at 251 Penrod Road in Show Low, or call 928-532-2296.

