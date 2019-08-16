Call for entries for the 18th bi-annual art show at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd. in Show Low. This show is open to any artist living in Arizona. Entries are accepted in 2D, 3D, photography, jewelry and fiber arts. The 2D art is judged in media sub-categories, and all entry fees are returned in cash awards. Entry forms are due Saturday, Aug. 24, and the art is due by Aug. 28.
For full show rules, visit the Arts Alliance website or drop in to pick up a show flyer.
