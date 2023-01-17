The Apache County Library District would like to inform the public about recent changes and updated services that are offered at their locations in Alpine, Concho, Greer, Round Valley, Sanders, St. Johns, and Vernon. The Alpine Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday except Thursday. All ACLD libraries offer copies for 10¢ each for black and white or 25¢ for color, up to 40 copies per day. Fax machines, scanners, public computers, charging stations, private conference rooms, large meeting rooms and free public Wi-Fi from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. are available as well. The Round Valley location offers laminating, and Sanders and Vernon have notaries available.
ACLD offers new business services
- Jacob Hernandez
