Apache County
Image by Brett Halfpop

The Apache County Library District has made some changes and updated services at the Alpine, Concho, Greer, Round Valley, Sanders, St. Johns and Vernon locations. The Alpine Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday except Thursday. All ACLD libraries offer copies for .10 cent each for black and white or .25 cent for color, up to 40 copies per day. Fax machines, scanners, public computers, charging stations, private conference rooms, large meeting rooms and free public Wi-Fi from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. are available as well. The Round Valley location offers laminating, and Sanders and Vernon have notaries available.

