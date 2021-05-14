‘Addams Family’
musical onstage
SHOW LOW — A musical based on “The Addams Family” will be performed at 7 p.m. May 14-15 at the Show Low school district auditorium at 500 W. Old Linden Road.
“The Addams Family Young@Part” will be pre-sented by Sequoia Village High School.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at www.svs.ludus.com or at the door on the nights of the performances.
Irrepressible Wednes-day Addams has grown up and found love, problem is, her boyfriend Lucas is part of a normal family, and hers is anything but!
Can these two very different families survive a simple dinner party, or will the whole affair come crashing down on their heads?
Before the night is over, secrets will be exposed and marriages threatened, but through it all, the Addams family motto reigns: “It’s family first and family last and family by and by!”
