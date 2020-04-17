The Arizona Department of Revenue confirms that while the deadline for filing and paying 2019 calendar year state income tax returns was moved to July 15, the deadline for tax year 2020 estimated tax payments remains April 15, 2020.To access the form and instructions for completing first quarter estimated payments, click on these links for individual income taxpayers and corporate taxpayers on the Arizona Department of Revenue’s website.

