Intermittent lane closures on SR 260 near Show Low scheduled May 4 - 12

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for intermittent daytime lane closures on State Route 260 near Show Low from Wednesday, May 4, to Thursday, May 12.

The following traffic restrictions will be in place daily from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.:

SR 260 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane only with alternating east- and westbound travel between mileposts 331 to 338.

Flaggers will direct traffic within the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

Drivers should allow extra time and adjust their travel times accordingly.

The restrictions are needed so crews can safely complete spot pavement repairs along a 7-mile segment of SR 260 that will help extend the pavement life of the roadway.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

