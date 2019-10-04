The Show Low Library Friends has used adult and children craft books for sale in time for winter holiday events.
The books will be available on a cart in front of the used books room at the Show Low Public Library, Books will be sold as priced. Come in and browse. Remember to donate your used books. All purchases and donations benefit the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.