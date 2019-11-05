Adult Robotics Club will meet from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Why should kids get to have all the fun? This is a new event at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. Adults can build VEX Robots with an experienced teacher. Sign-up is required and limited to 12 total participants. All supplies provided.
For more information or to RSVP, call the library at 928-532-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.