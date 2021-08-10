The Show Low Parks and Recreation Department has an after-school program on Fridays at Where: Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School for grades K-5.
The cost is $5 per hour/class and registration is required.
The program will feature building on bio plastics, sounds of music and culinary. For full details visit showlowaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.