This training will run every Saturday from August 8 to September 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Training will teach your dog skills such as:
• Accepting a friendly stranger
• Sitting politely for petting
• Appearance and grooming
• Out for a walk (walking on a loose lead)
• Walking through a crowd
• Sit and down on command and staying in place
• Coming when called
• Reaction to another dog
• Reaction to distraction
• Supervised separation
The event will be held at the Gary Archibeque Memorial Park (behind Timber Mesa, at 60 N. 6th Street in Show Low.)
For more information email: nikki.righttrackdogtraining@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.