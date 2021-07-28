Alpine and Nutrioso are hosting two events this Saturday. The Gristock Jamfest at the Griswold's Alpine Cabins located behind Bear Wallow in Alpine begins at noon and lasts until 6 p.m. All are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring $10 for the musicians, as well as their own chairs and beverages.
The 48th Annual Nutrioso Barbecue & Dance will be held at the Nutrioso Community Center in Nutrioso. Gates will open at 3 p.m. There will be food trucks, craft booths, a grand raffle, basket raffles, and a silent auction. Everyone come for old fashioned family fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.