The Alpine Gem, Mineral & Gold Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20 at 12 County Road 2061 in Alpine. The show will be hosted by Vera Cassel, who has run the show since 2015. Music and door prizes will be available. Vendors will be available selling BBQ beef sandwiches, potato salad, Chicago style hot dogs with soda pop, lemonade, and coffee also being available for purchase. Vendors are encourage to come in and set up their stands on Thursday before the event begins. The event is held near Luna Lake, so attendees are welcome to bring a fishing pole and bait. Anyone looking for more information or to reserve a vendor spot can contact Cassel at 928-339-1999.

