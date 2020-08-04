Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital located at 100 S. Clark Rd. in Show Low has new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday thru Saturday. This begins Aug. 3, 2020. For more information, visit altasierraveterinaryhospital.com.
