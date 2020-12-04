SHOW LOW — Adam Garrard and Mary Freeman issued press releases to notify members the American Legion Post 76 December meeting and breakfast has been cancelled. The Auxiliary meeting has also been cancelled.
"In light of the increase of COVID cases in our area and advisement from my contacts at Summit, I recommend we cancel our December meeting and breakfast," said Garrard." I have made this decision with great caution and respect for our members. Every Veteran matters to me. I encourage everyone to get a flu shot if you haven't already."
We wish everyone a Merry Christmas!
