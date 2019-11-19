The American Legion will host a Christmas dinner on Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25) and are asking for unwrapped toys, games, turkeys and all the fixings for Christmas dinner (no charge for the dinner). They can be dropped off at the American Legion, 825 E. Main Street in Springerville. Toy donations can be picked up by calling Chuck Pemberton at 928-363-0636.
For questions or more information, call the American Legion at 928-333-5897 or Bernie at 928-339-4475 anytime after noon daily.
