An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom Nursery’s east garden, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop.
Fine art, unique crafts and amazing jewelry designs, also featuring outdoor metal arts, photography on canvas, handmade pottery and native original matings will spotlight the event.
Many new local and Arizona artists demonstrating various techniques. Friendly pirate “Captain Carl” will cut wearable keepsakes from vintage coins per your designs.
“Inka Gold” will play Andean Flute and Guitar Treasures in their original Latin American Style.
Enjoy Vienna dogs, fresh lemonade and ice cream. Free admission. Lots of parking close to the event in the east garden.
