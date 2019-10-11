The annual Springerville-Eagar Chamber Banquet will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the VFW banquet room, 593 N. Main St in Eagar.
The banquet is an annual membership meeting to recognize and award its 2019 business of the year; rookie business of the year; citizen of the year and volunteers of the year.
Tickets are $25 and includes dinner. RSVP to 928-333-2123 or serccdirector@gmail.com.
