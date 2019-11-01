SHOW LOW — The seventh annual Community Fast of Compassion kicks off Sunday, Nov. 10 and ends Saturday, Nov. 16. Donate the cost of one, two or more meals to help the less fortunate with a variety of needs during the holiday season. All donations—accepted at Show Low City Hall, National Bank of Arizona, Chase, Washington Federal and Arizona Central Credit Union—are tax-deductible. Collected funds are divided among local organizations that are best situated to identify and assist individuals and families in need.
Everyone is invited to attend the finale event, the Community Fast Celebration, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Show Low School District auditorium. Select groups will share musical numbers and representatives of organizations receiving donations from last year’s Community Fast share inspirational stories and accounts of how those monies were used to benefit recipients.
For more information, call 928-205-9040.
