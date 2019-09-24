SHOW LOW — The free 11th annual region-wide electronic waste and waste tire recycling event held Saturday, Aug. 24, in Show Low proved its popularity yet again with area residents. Results show that 284 vehicles dropped off electronic waste only, 23 dropped off waste tires only, and 25 dropped off a combination of electronic waste and waste tires. The total number of vehicles was 332, with the total weight of electronic waste dropped off was 25,225 pounds.
Over the past 11 years, this event has proven to be one of the most successful in Arizona with a cumulative total of 626,461 pounds of electronic waste collected from 3,613 vehicles.
“We are pleased with the overwhelming support we see every year that makes this event one of the most successful of its kind in the state,” said Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore. This year’s event was jointly sponsored by the City of Show Low, Town of Pinetop-Lakeside and Navajo County.
For more information, call 928-532-4124 or e-mail snorth@showlowaz.gov.
