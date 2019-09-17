The Show Low EAA Chapter Deuces Wild annual Fly-In pancake breakfast, aircraft showing and judging will be held from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Show Low Regional Airport.
Cost for the breakfast is $4 for kids 12 and under and $7 for adults. Free to military and first responders in uniform. The event will also show planes with judging and awards, FAA seminars, workshops, fly-bys, classic and modern aircraft, classic and antique cars will be on display. Also Young Eagles Program for 7-17 years old with ground school to qualify for free Young Eagles flight.
For more information, call 520-975-7353 or 928-242-5591.
