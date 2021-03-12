SHOW LOW — The annual Apache and Navajo County Republican Lincoln Day dinner will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at Hungry Buffalo restaurant, 4048 Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside.
Sign in begins at p.m. and dinner will follow at 5 p.m.
Keynote speakers, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and more are scheduled for the evening.
Dinner is $60 per person or $100 for couples. It includes choice of Tri Tip or Seared Atlantic Salmon.
For more information, updates and to obtain tickets, contact Jim at 575-288-8148 or Connie at 575-654-7731.
