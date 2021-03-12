Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.