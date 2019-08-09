P-L Historical Society prepares for its annual Milk Can Dinner to be held Saturday, Aug. 17. The dinner will be held at the Timber Mesa Fire Station, 2922 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.
Tickets for the Society’s healthy meal of fresh corn, cabbage, potatoes and sausage are being sold at P-L Chamber of Commerce and the P-L Museum. Cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Invite your family and friends for delicious meal that includes a drink and dessert.
The Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of the P-L Museum located at 1973 Jackson Lane.
For more information including time, call 928-368-8123. Look for the society’s table and presentation at the P-L Days.
