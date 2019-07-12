Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church will hold its annual salad luncheon and bake sale from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, with chamber music while you dine. A donation of $10 is requested with proceeds to support organizations in our communities. The church is located at 2035 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop (behind Charlie Clark's).
For more information, call 928-368-0751.
