Annual sock hop planned for Aug. 24

SHOW LOW — Walking Down Ranch Inc. presents the fifth annual Sock Hop from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Elk's Lodge, 805 E. Whipple in Show Low. Advanced tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Veteran's Village Thrift Store.
Dance to your favorite '50s hits, and the saddle shoe parade. Contest for the best '50s costume. They will also feature limbo, hula hoop and stroll. Great food will be offered by the Elk's chefs. More than 80 prize giveaways.
