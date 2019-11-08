Open Spaces Yoga Center (OSYC), Lakeside, is offering its annual FREE yoga class Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 from 9–10:30 a.m.
All levels of practice, ages and abilities are welcome. Kids to grandparents enjoy raising the energy on Thanksgiving morning. Yoga before eating a big meal helps the body’s digestion, helps the mind relax, and helps uplift the spirits on a day that can sometimes be stressful. Here’s a great fun way to start a day of celebration and thanksgiving.
Donations will be accepted for a local charity. No need to reserve your space. There’s plenty of room for all and we have plenty of free yoga mats for your use.
OSYC is located at 476 W. White Mountain Blvd. #12. For more information, visit www.OpenSpacesYoga.com or call 928-367-4636 with any questions.
