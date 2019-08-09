The 14th annual White Mountain Nature Center Benefit Dinner and Auction will be held Saturday, Sept. 14. This event funds our diverse annual programs and operations. It’s a combination of great fun, merchandise, prizes, entertainment and food, all for a great cause!
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort & Conference Center. Dinner will be served buffet style at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.wmnature.org.
The event will feature a dessert auction, dancing, raffles and more.
Tickets are $50 if they are purchased before Aug. 31, and $60 for non-members at the door. Tickets are available at the nature center, from a board member at Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Table sponsorship is also available.
Have something you'd like to donate to support a great cause? Consider making a donation for our auction this year. The nature center, 425 S Woodland Rd. in Pinetop, is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subject to change. To donate or for more information, call 928-358-3069.
